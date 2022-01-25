Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KALV opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.