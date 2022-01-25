Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

