Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.31.

NYSE NKE opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

