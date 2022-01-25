Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $832.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

