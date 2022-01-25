Ratecoin (XRA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $44,560.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

