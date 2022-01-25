RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €745.00 ($846.59) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €848.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €864.08. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

