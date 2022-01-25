Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.74. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$150.73.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.59 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market cap of C$108.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

