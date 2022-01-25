Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,222 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $98.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

