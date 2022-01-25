Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,396,000 after acquiring an additional 198,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,321,000 after purchasing an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,947,000 after purchasing an additional 849,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,491,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,322,000 after purchasing an additional 90,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

