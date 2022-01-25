Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 332,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

