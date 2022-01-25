Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 100.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 148.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 94,276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 146.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SUMO opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

