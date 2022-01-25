Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,754 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

