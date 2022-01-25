RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $529.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

