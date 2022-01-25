RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
NASDAQ RBB opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $529.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
