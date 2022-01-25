Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

RC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

