Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NovoCure (NVCR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR):

1/20/2022 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

1/11/2022 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 29.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 208,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

