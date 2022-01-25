Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Just Group (JUST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Group (LON: JUST):

1/24/2022 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 113 ($1.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Just Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/18/2022 – Just Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Just Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:JUST traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.05 ($1.16). 492,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The company has a market capitalization of £893.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.94 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.52).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

