Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,500.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.70) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.54) to GBX 7,800 ($105.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

