Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target Raised to €20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

