Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $663.82

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.82 ($8.96) and traded as low as GBX 594.20 ($8.02). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 602 ($8.12), with a volume of 1,587,540 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.33) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.74) to GBX 890 ($12.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.73 ($10.99).

Get Redrow alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,502.86).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.