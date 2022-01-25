Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

