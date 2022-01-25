Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.58. 345,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,561. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

