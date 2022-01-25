Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNO. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.38 ($36.80) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.69 and a 200 day moving average of €31.59. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

