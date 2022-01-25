Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.17

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renew stock opened at GBX 717 ($9.67) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 889 ($11.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 808.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.45 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

RNWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.46).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

