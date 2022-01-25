REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.84 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $562,811.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

