Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASML Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASML in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $687.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $777.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.41. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.