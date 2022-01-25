Research Analysts Set Expectations for ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Shares of IBN opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,898,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,969,000 after purchasing an additional 611,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,018,000 after purchasing an additional 294,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 620,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

