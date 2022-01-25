ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $270.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.13.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $238.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.