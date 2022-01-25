Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.14 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $72.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.42 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.09 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC remained flat at $$18.10 on Thursday. 86,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

