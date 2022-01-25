Reviewing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

This table compares SoFi Technologies and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.34 N/A N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 loanDepot 1 4 8 0 2.54

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential upside of 63.16%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $14.54, suggesting a potential upside of 209.40%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

loanDepot beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.