Reviewing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Sotera Health has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HemaCare has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sotera Health and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.11%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and HemaCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.13 -$38.62 million $0.12 171.93 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats HemaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

