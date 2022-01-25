Revlon (NYSE:REV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 209978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $507.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Revlon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revlon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.