Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 867.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.