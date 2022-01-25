Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$78.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$82.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

