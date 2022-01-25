River Road Asset Management LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PAE were worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PAE Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $931.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $689.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

