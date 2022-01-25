River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

