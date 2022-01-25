River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 14,842 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

