River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $363.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

