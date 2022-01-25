Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

