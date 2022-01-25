Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$64.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.14.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B traded up C$1.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 579,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,666. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.17.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.