Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 74000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

