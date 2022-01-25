Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 175,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

ROST stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

