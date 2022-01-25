Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 90

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 69.84 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.24 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.15.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

