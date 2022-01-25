Royal Bank of Canada Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$18.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 139,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,037. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

