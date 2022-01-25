Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 415,514 shares.The stock last traded at $17.26 and had previously closed at $17.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

