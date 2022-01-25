Rupiah Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $768,947.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $768,947.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.