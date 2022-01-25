Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 33,416 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.85. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

