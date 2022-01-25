Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

