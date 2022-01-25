Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Conn’s worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conn’s by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

