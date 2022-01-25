Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,323 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of HealthStream worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $797.89 million, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

