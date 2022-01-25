RxSight Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXST) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 26th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXST. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get RxSight alerts:

NASDAQ RXST opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.